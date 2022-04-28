The Town Council approved a $65,000 cooperative purchase agreement to complete a portion of the final phase of improvements to Four Peaks Park in the current fiscal year.
The money will provide for the purchase and installation of two ramada units near the playgrounds on the south side of the wash. The funding increases the existing contract with Play Space Designs.
The ramadas are 20 feet square and designed to provide the widest shade area possible under the structure. Existing picnic tables and trash receptacles will be used to complete the rentable areas for community use.
With council approval the installation should be complete by June 31.