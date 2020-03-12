The slow-moving storm that has passed over the Valley since early Wednesday has soaked Fountain Hills with more than an inch and a half of rain.
The greatest amount, as of 2 p.m. on Monday was 1.69 inch along McDowell Mountain Road just north of town. Hesperus Dam received 1.61 inches. The Maricopa County Flood Control District monitoring sites on Golden Eagle Boulevard, North Heights and Adero Canyon Trailhead all received 1.54 inches of rain. Toward the center of town the Fire Station on Palisades Boulevard, Sunridge Dam and Stoneridge Dam, Fountain Park and at The Times office on Laser Drive all recorded 1.5 inches.
The rain gauge near the center of McDowell Mountain Park recorded 1.42 inches and Asher Hills near the Verde Communities collected 1.61 inches.
The storm is expected to pass by Friday, with more rain possible into Thursday evening.