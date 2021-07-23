The stormy weather that arrived earlier this week washed over Fountain Hills with a vengeance on Friday morning. Well over an inch of rain fell all across town before noon on Friday.
The storm was accompanied by numerous lightning strikes and thunderclaps. Washes were running heavy with lots of debris slowing or stopping traffic along the streets.
The greatest rainfall amounts came in the areas nearest the McDowell Mountains with totals approaching two inches in those areas. More than two inches fell at the Maricopa County Flood Control District monitoring site at Asher Hill near Rio Verde.
The forecast is for the rain to continue into tomorrow and the National Weather Service has a flash flood watch in effect through 11 p.m. on Saturday.