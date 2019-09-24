A raid by Scottsdale Police on a room at a Fountain Hills resort hotel in August led to the arrest of five individuals in connection with an identity theft ring.
When police raided the room at The Inn at Eagle Mountain on Aug. 15 they reportedly found hundreds of altered credit cards, equipment to make the cards, counterfeit hundred-dollar bills, equipment to make the bills as well as dozens of passports, Social Security cards and fake ID’s.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is not involved in this case, but there have been recent reports to deputies about counterfeit bills being passed at businesses in Fountain Hills. No connection to this case has been confirmed.
On Aug. 15 Scottsdale police arrested four of the five suspects working out of hotel rooms in Scottsdale and Phoenix. Those arrested on Aug. 15 included Katrina Six, 32, Jose Ramirez, 37, Adam Hall, 39, and Tamara Ochoa, 26. Another suspect, Ivan Martinez was arrested on Aug. 27.
Investigators allege that the crew used fake ID’s to rent luxury vehicles and upscale resort hotel rooms in Scottsdale and Phoenix.
Scottsdale Police had been on the trail of the group following a burglary near Shea Boulevard and Hayden Road in July. An estimated $40,000 in property was stolen from that home. The house was for sale and one of the suspects contacted a Realtor to get a showing.
The group is charged with 50 counts related to ID theft, fraud, vehicle theft, forgery and drug charges.