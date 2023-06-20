On June 10, 2023, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio celebrated his 91st birthday party early at the Italian American Club with friends and supporters. He was born on June 14, 1932. Arpaio was presented with a unique gift, to have a horse with a famous pedigree named after him, “Sheriff Joe.” The horse’s owner is Mark Breen.
Sheriff Joe, the horse, born February 16, 2021, comes from a notable lineage of champions. His sire, Curlin, is considered one of the greatest sires of all time. Sheriffs Joe’s bloodline includes triple crown champions, Secretariat and Seattle Slew. These bloodlines carry a legacy of speed, stamina and exceptional performance on the racetrack.