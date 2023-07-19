Rachael Goodwin has held the interim town manager designation for the Town of Fountain Hills since April of this year after Grady Miller made the abrupt decision to retire.
In spite of her education and experience in municipal government, Goodwin admits this has been a rapid learning experience for her.
“It’s been a very busy couple of months,” Goodwin said. She noted that during her time as interim manager the Town completed its budget process for the upcoming year and closed out the previous fiscal year.
How long she holds the interim label is up to the Town Council, according to Goodwin.
“I accepted the job with the idea we would give it six months,” she said. “I will support whatever decision the council makes.”
As of this date the council has taken no official action regarding a search for a replacement.
Goodwin was first hired by the Town of Fountain Hills in 2014 as a recreation coordinator. She progressed to recreation manager and oversaw tourism efforts for a time as well. She replaced Mark Mayer as community services director upon his retirement.
As director she led the Community Services Department to Gold Medal status as the best Parks and Recreation division in the country for a municipality this size.
Goodwin also completed her master's degree in public administration while working here and was appointed deputy town manager.
As interim manager her plate has had a generous portion of issues unrelated to Community Services, such as streets pavement management, development services and zoning and economic development. All of those areas have their own directors Goodwin is able to work with.
“I am grateful to have a staff with expertise to navigate these issues,” Goodwin said.
She said she is happy to have the support of Public Works Director Justin Weldy, with whom she has worked closely on numerous capital improvement projects over the years. She also praised the committee of a dozen or so citizen volunteers for their expertise in developing a pavement management plan that will begin street improvements later this year. She also said the Town will be relying on the committee to help develop a long-term management and financial plan for the streets.
On the streets plan Goodwin said the wheels have turned slowly and there is still a long way to go to achieve the Town’s goals for a quality asphalt standard for streets.
She also noted that wheels are turning slowly for the public safety objectives that Town Council laid out over the past couple of years. Staff is moving forward with a plan to bring fire department and emergency medical services under Town jurisdiction instead of the contract with Rural/Metro Corp. Goodwin said Fire Chief Dave Ott is now a Town employee, and the process is moving forward with obtaining communications and support services. The council will look at those agreements later this fall. The process of bringing on personnel is also beginning. The transfer is currently scheduled for Jan. 1, 2024, but there is a cushion of up to six months in the Rural/Metro agreement.
The Town is also in the process of updating its contract for law enforcement services from Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).
“(MCSO) is a work in progress,” Goodwin said. “We have extended the existing agreement through the end of the year, but again, this is slower than we hoped.”
Goodwin also credits Finance Director David Pock with keeping the Town’s fiscal picture in good shape. He uses a conservative approach to forecasting revenues and watches expenses closely.
“I appreciate the confidence the council has given to put me in this position,” Goodwin said. “I’m glad to have the staff express their support in making the Town successful.
“There is still so much to learn and I credit staff and the council for help in navigating government process and procedure.”