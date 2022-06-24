With the new fiscal year beginning on July 1, Town of Fountain Hills Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin will take on added responsibilities with the additional designation of deputy town manager.
Goodwin said additional responsibilities would include representing the Town and/or the town manager at regional or other municipal level meetings. According to the job description approved with organizational policies, the deputy town manager “provides executive assistance to the town manager in daily operations of the organization and acts for the town manager during the manager’s absence. Assists in making decisions related to all facets of municipal government. Represents the Town and town manager at various meetings.”
Town Manager Grady Miller said Goodwin’s new job title was the result of combining additional Deputy Town Manager responsibilities with the existing Community Services Director job duties.
“Rachael manages the largest department in organization (both budget size and personnel) and there was a need to have an additional backup for me as Dave Trimble is not always available to serve as acting Town Manager,” Miller said. “Rachael has indicated a desire to obtain additional town management experience after recently obtaining her Master’s in Public Administration degree and Certified Public Manager designation.”
Goodwin holds the second deputy town manager position at Town Hall along with Director of Administration/Deputy Town Manager Dave Trimble.
Goodwin started her career at the Town of Fountain Hills in 2014 as recreation supervisor, where she has since worked her way up. She completed work for her Master of Public Administration degree from Arizona State University in 2019.