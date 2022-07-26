National Purple Heart Day of Honor and Remembrance is Saturday, Aug. 6, with residents of Fountain Hills, the Verdes and surrounding areas invited to attend a local event.
Local Marine Corps League Detachment 1439 and Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 2560 will host the event scheduled from 11 a.m. to 12 noon in the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr.
Cake and refreshments will be served at this special event meant to highlight local Purple Heart recipients, with military veterans, community and civic leaders and first responders also in attendance. Members of the community are invited to attend and help everyone celebrate.
For questions, contact Phil or Debbie Yin at debbieyin2002@yahoo.com or 480-836-7917. Anyone who is a Purple Heart recipient, or anyone with a recipient in the family, is also asked to contact the Yins.