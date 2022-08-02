Purple heart.jpg

National Purple Heart Day of Honor and Remembrance is next Saturday, Aug. 6, with residents of Fountain Hills, the Verdes and surrounding areas invited to attend a local event.

Local Marine Corps League Detachment 1439 and Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 2560 will host the event scheduled from 11 a.m. to 12 noon in the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr.