The traditional Purple Heart Day program, previously held at the Fountain Hills Community Center, has been cancelled due to that venue being unavailable and the uncertainty of COVID mask mandates, according to Debbie Yin, an organizer of the event.
Yin said organizers first held the event in August 2019, with the Marine Corps League in charge again for this year. The plan had been to hold an annual commemoration, but the hope now is to hold it again in August 2022.
Commanders from all four local veterans’ organizations participate along with the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Fountain Hills Elks Club and others.
Purple Heart Day, held Aug. 7 each year, is a national event acknowledging and remembering the sacrifice made by brave men and women in teh military. These servicemembers were awarded the Purple Heart for their heroic injuries or death from enemy action while serving.
Several Purple Heart recipients live in Fountain Hills and there are also several spouses of deceased recipients who live here as well. The closest chapter is the of the Military Order of the Purple Heart is Chapter 2560 in Apache Junction.
The Purple Heart medal is presented to service members who have been wounded or killed as a result of enemy action while serving in the military. According to the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, more than 1.8 million medals have been presented to service members since the award was created in 1782.
A history of the Purple Heart was published at USO.org in 2018. Visit uso.org/stories/2276-8-purple-heart-facts.