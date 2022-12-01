A proposed Pumphouse Pilot Art Project to decorate the pumphouse wall in Fountain Park is being delayed.
On Nov. 15, the Town Council took no action on a request from the Public Art Committee and Fountain Hills Civic and Cultural Association (FHCCA) for supplemental funding for the project.
The project was originally approved by the council in June with a plan that had no funding needed from the Town. Due to fewer than anticipated artist submittals, the project is short of funds to proceed. They came to the council and requested about $13,000 to proceed.
Councilman David Spelich quickly stated his displeasure with the request. He noted this is not a large amount, but little things tend to add up.
“I don’t like being told one thing and then two months later something else,” Spelich said.
Councilwoman Sharron Grzybowski said her concern is that this was proposed as a pilot project, and it can’t get funding for its first year.
Councilman Alan Magazine suggested a six-month delay to allow the group to acquire an infusion of cash through fundraisers or donations.
Councilman Mike Scharnow agreed with the delay and Councilman Gerry Friedel asked for an update in three months.
Mayor Ginny Dickey said the Town’s public art displays are an investment for economic development and tourism. She said the shortfall was unforeseen and still believes this to be a worthwhile project.
“We’ve been waiting for the wall to be done for some time,” Dickey said. “I think the (money) can easily be replenished.”
Jenny Willigrod, representing the Arts Council and FHCCA, said she believes the delay is a reasonable request.
The proposed “Pumphouse Pilot Art Project” is an outdoor exhibition with a call to artists to create work around a central theme. That central theme for the pilot display is “Legends and Lore of the Valley of the Sun.”
The project is an effort to replace the former mural that was removed in 2019. A new mural design had been presented and approved by the Town Council in 2020. The Art Committee has reconsidered the proposed mural and believes a rotating installation would be more efficient, more cost-effective, and create a renewed, sustainable interest in public art.
The plan asks artists to create their artwork on 4-foot by 8-foot panels to be hung from the wall. There would be eight panels.