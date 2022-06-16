The Town Council has approved a request from the Public Art Committee for a pilot art project to be displayed on the wall surrounding the pumphouse in Fountain Park.
The “Pumphouse Pilot Art Project” will be an outdoor exhibition with a call to artists to create work around a central theme. That central theme for the pilot display is “Legends and Lore of the Valley of the Sun.”
The project is an effort to replace the former mural that was removed in 2019. A new mural design had been presented and approved by the Town Council in 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic stalled its installation. The Art Committee has reconsidered the proposed mural and believes a rotating installation would be more efficient, more cost-effective, and create a renewed, sustainable interest in public art.
The committee is issuing a call to artists for submissions. An entry fee of $25 per submission would be charged and proposals would be accepted as of July 1, 2022, with Sept. 1, 2022, the deadline for submissions.
Artist submissions are to include a written paragraph describing the inspiration and explanation of the proposed artwork. Submissions will be reviewed by the Public Art Committee and final recommendations will be brought before the Town Council for approval.
The committee expects more than 100 submissions with eight artworks to be selected for the exhibition. Accepted art will be transposed onto 4x8’ Dibond brushed metal panels to be installed along the pump house wall. All mediums will be considered with the correct dimensions. A bracket system has been proposed for the installation of artwork that meets safety standards and is expected to withstand the heat and other impacts of outdoor use.
Each panel will be on display for one year to ensure maximum exposure and visibility. Each panel will have the artist’s name, the title of the piece, a small descriptive paragraph, and a potential sponsor of the panel.
During the one-year pilot term, public support of the project will determine if the committee continues with the program. The benefits of this project will allow for professional art to be on display, changing every year, offering a fresh, new visual perspective and theme. All works of art will also be available for sponsorship. All revenue raised will be divided between the Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association Public Art Fund and the associated artists who created the artwork.
Dori Wittrig was at the council meeting on behalf of the Public Art Committee. She described the program as a showcase for local and regional artists. She said the project is funded by the Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association. Wittrig said there is a potential for revenue that can be put back into art education.
Council members liked the proposal, but they had some concerns. Councilman Mike Scharnow asked about the ability of the panels to hold up to the sunshine and potentially destructive irrigation water.
Wittrig noted the panels will be placed on the wall away from the lake and less susceptible to the water exposure.
There was also a concern regarding security of the display. Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin noted the art will be on large metal panels that will not be easy to move.
“Trying to move those will not go unnoticed,” Goodwin said. “We feel we are as secure as we can be.”
She also noted the art would be owned by the FHCCA and would be insured.
The council vote was unanimous in support of the program.