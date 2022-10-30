The Town Council will have both of the public safety questions on the agenda for its meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
The council will consider whether to go forward to establish an in-house, Town operated fire department and provide notice to Rural/Metro Corp. it is ending its long-time contract arrangement with the company.
The motion would include direction to staff to develop a transition plan to implement within 12 to 18 months.
The council will also hear the second presentation from the Matrix Consulting Group related to the Town’s law enforcement contract with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
The initial presentation was recommending updating the contract with MCSO and working to better balance manpower vs. workload within the department.
This presentation will present cost breakdowns and analysis comparing a Fountain Hills PD vs contract with MCSO.
The Matrix conclusion is that while operating costs in house could be less than the contract with MCSO, start-up likely makes the changeover prohibitive. It is estimated that it would take 14 years on the MCSO contract to break-even on start-up of a new police department.
Mayor Ginny Dickey will present a proclamation declaring Nov. 1, 2022, as Dementia Friendly Community Awareness.
The mayor will also recognize outgoing commissioner Enrique Melendez for his service on the Sister Cities Advisory Commission.
The council will also hear a presentation from Audra Koester Thomas, Transportation Planning Program Manager, Maricopa Association of Government.
Town Finance Director David Pock will present a revenue update for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.
The council meets on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 5:30 a.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is open to the public.