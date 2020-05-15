A public hearing and a resolution for adoption of the proposed 2020 General Plan update is on the Town Council’s agenda for its regular session on Tuesday, May 19.
This is the first session that is allowing the public to return to council chambers following the coronavirus stay at home order for residents. Social distancing measures are in place with limited seating and steps taken to sanitize the area.
The draft General Plan document was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission on May 4. State law requires municipalities to review and update their General Plan every 10 years and this year is the deadline for Fountain Hills to review its plan.
The document must also be ratified by voters in the community and it will be on the ballot for the Tuesday, Nov. 3 General Election.
The document is available for review on the Town of Fountain Hills website, fh.az.gov.
The council is considering the award of a $388,000 contract for landscaping services to BrightView Landscape Services, Inc.
The majority of parks, open space and median landscaping in town are maintained by contract services. The current contract with Artistic Land Management expires at the end of the current fiscal year. Staff reviewed four proposals and determined BrightView to be the high score in the review and cost.
BrightView is a nationwide company with experience in all facets of landscape management as well as emergency response.
The contract is for one year with a town option for four additional years.
At the request of three council members the council will consider direction to staff regarding the idea of creating a “Walk of Mayors” along the lineal park on Avenue of the Fountains.
This is viewed as a method to recognize leadership in the community. Two mayors are already recognized along the plaza, Mayor Sharon Morgan and Mayor Wally Nichols.
The council will consider a contract with Bel-Aire Mechanical to replace compressor units in a chiller for the Civic Center facilities. The cost is $70,638 to replace two compressors.
The council will also hear a report from staff regarding completion of the shoulder paving work along Fountain Hills Boulevard.
This project has been plagued with delays and cost issues, which staff believes have been addressed. The west side of the project has been completed. Staff is proposing the town ask the contractor who completed the west side provide a not to exceed price for completing the east side, or prepare a sealed bid process to complete the work.
Staff will also discuss the 10-year pavement management program for street maintenance in Fountain Hills.
The Town Council will meet Tuesday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.