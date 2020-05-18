When the 2019-2020 school year began no one would have thought it would end with schools being shut down and the remainder of classes being moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students, teachers and administrators have been doing what they can during this unprecedented time to make the best of a bad situation and, along with their efforts, FHUSD PTO have also been doing all they can to help make this situation a little more bearable for the district.
One of the most visible acts the PTO has accomplished in the past few weeks was to create a banner congratulating the class of 2020, which is currently on display at Fountain Park.
“The PTO worked with the Town of Fountain Hills to create and display a 3’x10’ banner to honor the Falcon graduating class of 2020,” PTO President Shawn Uphoff said. “With no events being advertised at Fountain Park at this time, PTO thought it would be a great location to send a congratulatory message to our seniors so the whole community can celebrate their accomplishments while social-distancing.”
Along with the sign Uphoff and the PTO also worked with local businessmen Juan Gonzalez to provide this year’s graduates with a $10 gift card for local Señor Taco restaurants. The PTO passed out the gift cards, which came with special handwritten congratulatory notes, while seniors picked up their caps and gowns.
The PTO efforts haven’t just been focused on the graduating class, however.
“The PTO was also busy partnering with Travis Smith, the general manager at Streets of New York (Fountain Hills location), to develop a voucher to be sent to all teachers and staff at our three schools to honor them on May 5 for Teacher/Staff Appreciation Day,” Uphoff explained. “PTO understands and values the commitment our teachers and support staff have had to make while transitioning to a new way of teaching our children as schools remain closed through the end of the school year.”
The voucher, dubbed “Take Out for Two,” includes two dinner-size pastas and two garden salads.
Finally, the PTO has also created a new scholarship for this year that will recognize two senior Falcons at FHHS.
“This year PTO will award two scholarships, each worth $1,000, for a male graduate and for a female graduate that represent the essence of Falcon Pride, which is a positive attitude, respect for all, innovative, disciplined and achieves excellence,” Uphoff explained.
Along with these special projects the PTO has been keeping up with its regular services of requests for funds from teachers and staff.
“We want our teachers, administration, staff, parents, community sponsors and volunteers to know that the Fountain Hills PTO is helping to keep our Falcons flying,” Uphoff said.