The Fountain Hills Unified School District Parent Teacher Organization’s one-day pop-up shopping event is this Saturday, Dec. 5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Middle School’s outdoor courtyard.
The community is welcome to come shop for mom, dad, brother, sister, grandparents or friends. Young shoppers will be able to peruse privately amongst the many tables of new items with one of the event volunteers while the adults kick back and enjoy holiday music and treats provided by Noon Kiwanis. Santa will also be in attendance from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to capture unique (socially distanced) photos with everyone.
Organizers will be taking precautions, as recommended by the CDC and FHUSD, to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Social distancing stickers will be in place, hand sanitizing stations available, masks required, and a maximum number of persons will be allowed into the courtyard at a time. Fountain Hills Middle School is located at 15414 N. McDowell Mountain Rd.