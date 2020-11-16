The FHUSD Parent Teacher Organization is adjusting to the times and offering a new one-day pop-up shopping event on Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Middle School’s spacious outdoor courtyard.
Visitors are invited to join the community for a day of holiday shopping fun. Children from the wholecommunity are welcome to come shop for mom, dad, brother, sister, grandparents, friends or anyone they would like to treat to a special gift for the holidays.
Shoppers will be able to peruse privately amongst the many tables of new items with one of their volunteers while the adults kick back and enjoy holiday music and treats.
Come visit Santa between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and capture a unique (socially distanced) photo opportunity.
All the children’s gifts will be put in a confidential bag for safe keeping until it’s time for wrapping so they can feel assured that their presents will remain secret. Most gifts range from $0.50 to $6 in price, with many items designated with familial tags (such as “mom” or “uncle”) as well as many other items like stuffed animals, toys, stickers, t-shirts, hats, etc. Both cash and credit card will be accepted.
Organizers will be taking precautions, as recommended by the CDC and the FHUSD, to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Social distancing stickers will be in place, hand sanitizing stations available, masks required, and a maximum number of persons will be allowed into the courtyard at a time.
PTO’s See’s Candy virtual fundraiser is also currently underway with lots of time left to purchase sweet treats.
Visit fhusdpto.org to place a candy order and it will be delivered directly to the customer’s door. Free shipping is offered for orders over $65. Orders will begin shipping Nov. 16 and customers can place an order up until Dec. 1.
Part of the proceeds will go directly to support the Fountain Hills High School band with the balance going to fund PTO’s ongoing initiatives.
Fountain Hills Middle School is located at 15414 N. McDowell Mountain Rd.