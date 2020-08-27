When the Fountain Hills Unified School District PTO announced its annual coin drive this year, members were unsure how COVID-19 and a delayed start to the school year would affect the fundraiser. It turns out there was no cause for concern, as the PTO this year raised a record-setting figure through the coin drive with $5,001.31.
PTO President Shawn Uphoff said the coin drive got off to a great start when, in the first week, a Fountain Hills couple offered a donation that went a long way toward meeting their initial $2,000 goal.
“Their generosity so surprised us that we reached out to the couple to make sure the amount they donated was correct,” Uphoff said. “Being a coin drive, we weren’t expecting to receive over $1,100 within the first few days of a 21-day campaign.”
With their initial goal met and still plenty of time in the coin drive, the PTO looked for different ways to collect coins in order to make this their most successful coin drive to date. Along with allowing virtual donations at FHUSDPTO.org, the PTO also made house calls to collect coins as well as collected coins during the laptop pick-up days at local schools.
Combining the coins raised with the match pledge provided by Michael J. Maroon, the final tally was just over $5,000.
The PTO plans to use the money raised to provide the district with over 40 hand sanitizing distributors to aid in reopening campuses.
“Most importantly, we want to thank our Falcon families, the Fountain Hills community, and our sponsor, Michael J. Maroon, for helping us make this our most successful coin drive ever,” Uphoff said.
For more information, visit fhusdpto.org.