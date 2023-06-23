town hall

At the Town Council’s meeting on June 6, Councilman Allen Skillicorn asked that at the next meeting (June 20) the council consider suspending the sales tax on food for home consumption for the month of July.

Skillicorn has himself estimated this to be about $138,000 in revenue for the Town. He did not have the support of two additional council members to bring the item back for consideration. Skillicorn said he felt this was a good plan to relieve some of the financial stress on residents due to inflation.