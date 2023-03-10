Today marks International Women’s Day, held annually on March 8. To commemorate the holiday, Retired Lt. Col. Kathy Gallowitz is eager to promote female veterans in the community, whose backgrounds have been shown to be passed over in the professional world.

“The problem today is that despite the unrelenting war on talent, highly capable female veteran talent is often overlooked because civilian hiring authorities do not understand how to translate military occupations into civilian jobs,” Gallowitz said, explaining that some job seekers may be reluctant to self-identify as veterans due to societal misconceptions.