During the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Town of Fountain Hills Development Services Department is continuing to review plans and issue building permits for construction projects even with the closure of Town Hall.
Earlier this month Development Services staff instituted additional services to assist customers with their projects.
Although Town Hall is closed to the public, applications will be reviewed by the Building Safety and Planning Divisions if documents are brought to Town Hall on Thursday afternoons between 2 and 4 p.m. The main doors into Town Hall are being unlocked during this time and the public counter in the lobby near the elevator has been designated as the location where plans can be dropped off and picked up.
Staff will retrieve the plans and begin review the following Monday. Staff will coordinate with the applicant regarding the retrieval of plans, resubmittal of plans, building inspections, and any other follow up required.
“We recognize that these are challenging times for the development community and we want to ensure Fountain Hills is as responsive as possible,” said Development Services Director John Wesley. “Accepting these applications now rather than later will help prevent a backlog of applications when the pandemic subsides and Town Hall is open to the public again.”
“I am pleased that our Development Services Department staff found a way to maintain social distancing and safety for our employees and customers while still continuing to provide much needed services in our community,” Town Manager Grady Miller said.