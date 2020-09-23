Now formally known as Havenly Fountain Hills, the development of the Keystone rental community near downtown is on schedule to begin leasing of phase one in early summer 2021.
The project is planned for 147 detached rental units on the 16-acre parcel that surrounds the Bashas’ shopping plaza. The L-shaped site is bounded by Westby Drive to the west, Avenue of the Fountains on the south, Palisades Blvd. to the north and La Montana Drive on the east.
Builder Keystone Homes describes the plan as a “non-traditional” apartment complex combining single family home living and apartment life. The units are mostly single story and detached.
The plan has 46 one-bedroom (20 duplex units), 81 two-bedroom, 11 two-bedroom units with a loft and nine three-bedroom, two-story units.
Vehicle access to the property will be from Palisades Boulevard on the north and Avenue of the Fountains on the south. There is no proposed vehicular access to the site from Westby or La Montana. There are several pedestrian access points to the property along those streets.
On-site parking for the apartment units will be covered parking along driveways with an additional 36 garage spaces. There will be covered outdoor parking for each of the rental units. The garage spaces would be leased separately by renters wanting a garage. The garages at to be located the east side of the property, behind the shopping center.
A walkway through the property will connect several “grand paseo” parklike sites within the site.
Five phases of construction are planned to begin at La Montana, working west along Avenue of the Fountains to Westby Drive and north to Palisades.
The plan also includes a small park-like plaza outside the property enclosure at the intersection of La Montana and Avenue of the Fountains. This provides a connection to the Avenue Plaza.