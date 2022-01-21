Those who are knowledgeable and passionate about a skill or craft are invited to consider connecting with the community by sharing it with others.
Fountain Hills Parks and Recreation is accepting proposal applications for qualified instructors. The Town is always looking for instructors to provide programming for youth, teens and adults in a variety of areas including special interest, fitness, dance, arts, hobbies and general education.
Individuals interested in teaching contracted classes must submit a complete program proposal to be considered.
For more information or additional questions, visit FountainHillsAZ.gov/CommunityServices or contact Skylar Thomas, recreation coordinator, at sthomas@fountainhillsaz.gov.