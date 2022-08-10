signs.JPG

One week after election day the Fountain Hills Town Council race is coming into focus. A vote tally released at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, indicates the race may be all but settled.

Mayor Ginny Dickey appears likely to be re-elected, while three newcomers will come to the Town Council, currently Brenda Kalivianakis, Allen Skillicorn and Hannah Toth.