One week after election day the Fountain Hills Town Council race is coming into focus. A vote tally released at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, indicates the race may be all but settled.
Mayor Ginny Dickey appears likely to be re-elected, while three newcomers will come to the Town Council, currently Brenda Kalivianakis, Allen Skillicorn and Hannah Toth.
Maricopa County Elections Department was not expected to release final, unofficial counts until after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the deadline for voters to cure questioned ballots. However, those appear to be pretty small numbers to affect the outcome.
Brenda Kalivianakis and Hannah Toth are substantially ahead in the Town Council race and are likely winners. As of the end of the day on Monday, Kalivianakis had received 5,907 votes and Toth 5,766.
The battle for the third seat between Cindy Couture and Allen Skillicorn had a razor-thin margin at last count.
Couture had taken an early lead on election night, but Skillicorn surged and had overtaken Couture by just 19 votes by the end of the week. The margin at the end of the day Monday had grown to 25 votes (4,789 to 4,764). An automatic recount does not occur unless there are fewer than 10 votes difference.
Mayor Ginny Dickey has had the lead over challenger Joe Arpaio since election night, but with each day of counting Arpaio narrowed the gap. Dickey has managed to hold a two-percentage-point lead with 5,403 votes to 5,168 for Arpaio, a 235-vote margin.
The election results become official with a canvass by the Town Council scheduled for the next session on Monday, Aug. 22. The new council will be sworn in in December.
Incumbent Congressman David Schweikert, a Fountain Hills resident, has again won the Republican nomination for his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Schweikert easily defeated two challengers, Elijah Norton and Josh Barnett, for the new District 1 in Arizona. Schweikert received 51,781 votes to 39,206 for Norton.
Schweikert will face a Democrat challenger in the November General Election. Jevin Hodge defeated Adam Metzadorf for the chance to face Schweikert.
The races for the Arizona State Legislature were also on the ballot. Fountain Hills resident John Kavanagh appears to have outpolled Jan Dubauskas for the Republican nomination for the State Senate. Kavanagh has 27,259 votes to 25,720 for Dubauskas.
The winner faces Democrat Thomas Duggar for the Senate seat in November.
For the Arizona House in District 3, incumbent Joseph Chaplik drew the most votes with 31,088. Alexander Kolodin appears to have won the second seat with 17,201.
There are no Democrat challengers for the two Arizona House seats. Chaplik and Kodolin will on the ballot unopposed.
Maricopa County reported 862,421 votes cast in the primary election for a 34.86% turnout. In Fountain Hills for the council election there were 10,780 votes cast, making a 60.2% turnout.