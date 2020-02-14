Monday, Feb. 17, is Presidents’ Day and a federal holiday, and that means closures for many government and business offices.
The offices of the Town of Fountain Hills will be closed to observe the holiday. The Fountain Hills Community Center and the library are also closed. The Sanitary District offices are also closed.
The Fountain Hills Unified School District and the Charter School will not have classes on Presidents’ Day; their offices will be closed.
In Fountain Hills there is a mix of bank branch offices that will be open or closed. Those that will be closed for the day include Bank of America, Chase Bank, UMB Bank, MidFirst Bank, Washington Federal and Wells Fargo. The US Bank inside Safeway will be open until 3 p.m. on Monday.
Garbage collection for Fountain Hills residents is not affected by the holiday.
The Times office will be open Monday and all standard deadlines will be in effect.