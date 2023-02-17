Monday, Feb. 20, is Presidents’ Day and a federal holiday, and that means closures for many government and business offices.
The offices of the Town of Fountain Hills will be closed to observe the holiday. The Fountain Hills Community Center and the library are also closed. The Sanitary District offices are closed.
The Fountain Hills Unified School District will not have classes on Presidents’ Day; their offices will be closed.
Bank branches in Fountain Hills will be closed to observe the holiday.
Garbage collection for Fountain Hills residents is not affected by the holiday.
The Times office will be open Monday and all standard deadlines will be in effect.