The Democratic Party in Arizona is holding its Presidential Preference Primary on Tuesday, March 17, but ballots to those on the early voter mailing list were sent out Wednesday, Feb. 19. Friday, March 6, is the last day to request a ballot by mail.
The names of 18 candidates will be on the ballot for voters to select one. They include: Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Roque De La Fuente, Michael Ellinger, Tulsi Gabbard, Henry Hewes, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren. The list also includes seven who have withdrawn from the campaign, Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, Julian Castro, John Delaney, Deval Patrick, Andrew Yang and Marianne Williamson.
Those who vote by mail must have their ballot returned so it arrives prior to the March 17 election day. The recommendation is by Wednesday, March 11.
Those wanting to vote in person will have a polling site to visit. The polling site for all of Fountain Hills is the Community Center, 13001 La Montana Drive. Those in the Rio Verde precinct will vote at the Rio Verde Community Center, 18816, Four Peaks Blvd. Residents of the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation vote at the Fort McDowell Recreation Center, 16402 Fort McDowell Rd.
Those who vote in person must vote at their designated polling station, or a voting center. There is a list of voting centers available at the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office website.
Voters are reminded that they also need valid ID when going to the polling station. A single required photo ID can include an Arizona Driver License, an Arizona ID Card, Tribal Enrollment Card or a federal, state or local identification with a printed name and address.
Two or more of the following identification is also acceptable: utility bill within 90 days, bank or credit union statement within 90 days, Arizona vehicle registration, Indian Census Card, property tax statement, any mail marked as official election material, an Arizona vehicle insurance card or a Recorders certificate.
The recorder’s website also has information regarding proper identification (recorder.maricopa.gov/elections)
This is a Democratic Party election so only those registered as a Democrat may vote in this primary.