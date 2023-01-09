In recent weeks hikers and trailhead hosts at Adero Canyon Trailhead have reported hunters coming out of the Fountain Hills McDowell Mountain Preserve, which has raised the question as to what is permitted in the way of hunting within the Preserve.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is the final authority on regulations related to hunting in the state, so The Times turned to local resident and AZ Game and Fish Education Coordinator Amy Burnett, or “Ranger Amy” as she is known locally. She provided some information in consultation with the Game and Fish Field Supervisor for the area.
“There are definitely a lot of misconceptions about hunting in the McDowells, and we'd love to help clear them up,” Burnett told The Times in an email response. “The nuances involved with hunting within McDowell Mountain Regional Park (the Park) and McDowell Sonoran Preserve (the Preserve) are very intricate and require that a hunter who would like to use those areas do a lot of homework before heading out in the field.
“The Arizona Game and Fish Commission has sole authority to manage wildlife in the State of Arizona, meaning the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AGFD) is the only entity that can regulate hunting statewide, even across other jurisdictions such as cities, counties, National Forest etc. Those entities, like the Park/Preserve in these cases, can regulate how/where/when people can access and use the park.
According to Burnett, the regional county park and the preserve have archery only deer hunts, per Commission Order R12-4-321 and are in AGFD’s Game Management Unit (GMU) 25M (the M indicates a metro GMU). Metro GMUs have additional restrictions, especially regarding firearms, due to the proximity to congested urban settings. The AGFD website has additional information about hunting in GMU 25M at azgfd.com/hunting/units/mesa/25m/.
The current archery deer season in GMU 25M began Dec. 9, 2022, and continues through Jan. 31, 2023, or until the harvest limit is met. Hunting in parks and preserves opened by Commission Order is not permitted within a quarter mile of any occupied building, developed picnic area, developed campground, shooting range or golf course. Park trails are not considered a developed area.
Regulations state a hunter may only take one deer per calendar year. Archery hunters must report their harvest to AGFD within 48 hours of taking a deer.
Hunters are required to take the edible portions of the game meat and proof of gender (the antlers in most cases) out of the field with them. Oftentimes hunters will field dress an animal, removing those parts specifically and packing them out in backpacks, etc. There is no legal requirement to remove the non-edible portions of the animal from the field (bones, hide and entrails).
Anyone who is aware of a situation where game has been taken illegally may contact the AZG&F Operation Game Thief 24-hour hotline at 1-800-352-0700.