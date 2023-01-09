In recent weeks hikers and trailhead hosts at Adero Canyon Trailhead have reported hunters coming out of the Fountain Hills McDowell Mountain Preserve, which has raised the question as to what is permitted in the way of hunting within the Preserve.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is the final authority on regulations related to hunting in the state, so The Times turned to local resident and AZ Game and Fish Education Coordinator Amy Burnett, or “Ranger Amy” as she is known locally. She provided some information in consultation with the Game and Fish Field Supervisor for the area.