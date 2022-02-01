Check the crime log of the newspaper on any given week and you’re likely to discover at least one member of the community reported being the victim of a scam.
Whether it’s a phone call claiming money is owed to a utility company or an email stating you missed jury duty and need to fork over $2,000 or face arrest, there are countless ways folks are tricked into parting with their money. Scams have become more sophisticated and convincing over the years, making it possible for even the most wary person to potentially fall victim to these attempts.
The Neighborhood Property Owners’ Association is sponsoring a presentation specifically on the subject of elder fraud, scheduled for Feb. 28.
NPOA is partnering with the FBI Phoenix Field Office and the FBI Phoenix Citizens Academy Alumni Association for this session which will cover everything from bank and phone scams to healthcare scams, online and credit card scams, as well as frequently overlooked romance scams.
This event is free and will be hosted out of the Fountain Hills Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
It is requested that those planning to attend RSVP to the NPOA office at 480-837-5317. For additional email, contact the NPOA at the number above or send an email to info@npoafh.org.