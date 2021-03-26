In the spirit of life and love as Easter approaches, Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church is collecting hams for Extended Hands Food Bank.
The church’s mission committee is offering local residents and businesses two options to assist with the effort, which runs through today, Wednesday, March 31.
One option is to purchase a ham and drop it off at the church office, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Hams also may be dropped off Sunday, March 28, between 8 and 11 a.m. in conjunction with FHPC’s weekly services.
Others may prefer to let the mission committee do the shopping and can help by making a monetary donation online through the church website, fhpresbyterian.info/fhpc-egiving or through its Facebook page.
As a qualified 501(c)3, donations to FHPC may be a charitable contribution that is tax deductible.