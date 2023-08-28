Heat travel kit

ADOT suggests a travel kit to prepare motorists for extreme heat. (Photo courtesy of ADOT)

Keys? Check. Wallet? Check. But be prepared for extreme heat in the event of travel delays or a vehicle breakdown.

This is why the Arizona Department of Transportation has an Extreme Heat Road Kit available at azdot.gov/Severe-Weather. Even in a vehicle with air conditioning, it pays to consult this resource if planning to travel in the final days of summer heat.