Keys? Check. Wallet? Check. But be prepared for extreme heat in the event of travel delays or a vehicle breakdown.
This is why the Arizona Department of Transportation has an Extreme Heat Road Kit available at azdot.gov/Severe-Weather. Even in a vehicle with air conditioning, it pays to consult this resource if planning to travel in the final days of summer heat.
Must-haves include a fully charged cellphone and a cooler with cold water for all passengers, including pets. But don’t stop there: ADOT’s Extreme Heat Road Kit suggests sun protection, such as sunscreen, an umbrella for shade, a wide-brimmed hat and loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing, should it be necessary to exit the vehicle.
Keep the fuel tank at least three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.
In the event of a vehicle breakdown in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.
Here are other recommendations if stranded along the road:
*Drink water. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.
*If temperatures inside the vehicle become too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible.
*Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep shoes on and try to keep pets’ paws off the pavement.
*Raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights.
*Help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure the vehicle is in good operating condition. Check the air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure the battery is up to par. Check tire pressure, as the combination of underinflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.
So before traveling in extreme heat, make sure to get ready by visiting azdot.gov/Severe-Weather. And whatever the plan, be sure to check out Arizona Department of Health Services heat safety tips at azds.gov/Heat tailored for older adults, outdoor workers, schools and more.