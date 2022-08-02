State Route 87, Beeline Highway will be closed intermittently between Fountain Hills and Mesa during daytime hours in an area southwest of Gilbert Road starting Wednesday, Aug. 3, for power line repairs by the Western Area Power Administration.
Intermittent closures lasting up to 15 minutes each time are scheduled along SR 87 between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Wednesday to Monday (Aug. 3-8) in an area near Camelback Road, between Gilbert Road and Mesa Drive, on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.