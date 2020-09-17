POW/MIA National Recognition Day is Friday, Sep. 18.
The VFW will give away Buddy Poppies that day, as well as Saturday, Sept. 19.
Fountain Hills VFW Post 7507 will distribute the poppies at Bashas’ and Paul’s Ace Hardware from 9 a.m. to about 4:30 p.m. The poppies are free, but donations are accepted. All contributions are limited to helping veterans. None goes to the post.
A national-level ceremony traditionally is held at the Pentagon and a local ceremony at Post 7507. Due to the coronavirus, the local ceremony has been canceled this year.
National POW/MIA Recognition Day was established by presidential proclamation in 1979. Since then, every president has issued an annual proclamation, declaring the third Friday of the September as the day to honor POWs and MIAs.