wright.png

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill presented by Representative David Schweikert (AZ 6) of Fountain Hills that will name the U.S. Post Office building in Fountain Hills for the late Dr. C.T. Wright.

Congressman Schweikert issued the following statement after the House unanimously passed his bill, H.R. 5650, to rename the post office in Fountain Hills as the Dr. C.T. Wright Post Office Building.