The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill presented by Representative David Schweikert (AZ 6) of Fountain Hills that will name the U.S. Post Office building in Fountain Hills for the late Dr. C.T. Wright.
Congressman Schweikert issued the following statement after the House unanimously passed his bill, H.R. 5650, to rename the post office in Fountain Hills as the Dr. C.T. Wright Post Office Building.
“The legacy of Dr. C.T. Wright is one that should never be forgotten. With the House passage of my bill, we are one step closer to seeing his passion for family, faith and freedom immortalized in our community,” Schweikert said. “After decades of dedication to human rights and education, Dr. C.T. Wright’s contributions to Arizona are unparalleled. I look forward to seeing this important piece of legislation advance in the Senate.”
This legislation would dedicate a United States Postal Office in Dr. C.T. Wright’s honor, for his distinguished achievements and contributions to countless Arizona communities.
Dr. Wright graduated with a B.S. from Fort Valley State University before earning his M.A. from Clark Atlanta University and his PhD from Boston University. As both a teacher and administrator, Dr. Wright was a passionate educator, bringing his expertise to many of the country’s historically black colleges.
In the years following his time teaching, Dr. Wright shifted his focus more broadly to help with human rights. He was the founder of Light of Hope Institute. For the last 21 years of his life, Dr. Wright was a resident of Arizona. As a figurehead in the local community, he served in several capacities including Chairman of the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency; member of the Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board; President of the Fountain Hills Kiwanis Club; and President of the Arizona African Society.
In March 2022, the Fountain Hills Town Council voted unanimously to dedicate the street in the community where Dr. Wright lived in his honor. A name plate in his honor is being attached to the Dull Knife Drive street sign.
Dr. Wright passed away in October 2020.
This legislation is cosponsored by all members of the Arizona Congressional House Delegation: Reps. Tom O’Halleran (AZ-01), Ann Kirkpatrick (AZ-02), Raúl Grijalva (AZ-03), Paul A. Gosar, D.D.S. (AZ-04), Andy Biggs (AZ-05), Ruben Gallego (AZ-07), Debbie Lesko (AZ-08) and Greg Stanton (AZ-09).
It must pass he U.S. Senate before becoming law.