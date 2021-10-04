The Town of Fountain Hills is partnering with Arizona Parks and Recreation Association (APRA) to raise awareness and change dog owners’ behaviors about respecting public property.
The program is a collaborative, multi-community, statewide effort to educate dog owners about keeping parks and open spaces clean, understanding dog behavior to minimize negative interactions, and being a respectful neighbor.
Clean-Up is the part of the campaign to raise attention to the unsanitary waste left in parks, play areas, and water retention basins.
Leash-Up reinforces a critical message that maintaining control of your dog at all times is essential.
The APRA campaign will feature social media, press releases and articles, public service announcements, and various graphics for municipalities to use to build grass-root support and awareness
The Town has contracted with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control to increase enforcement activities in Fountain Hills. Dog owners face stiff fines for failure to clean up after their dogs.
For more information, visit azpra.org.