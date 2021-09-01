Opportunity for economic development in the Town of Fountain Hills is moving in a positive direction, particularly in the downtown area, according to Economic Development Director James Smith.
The Census shows only modest growth in the community over the past decade, and the pandemic has been very hard on the economy, but Smith said Fountain Hills is seeing some things to be optimistic about.
He noted that Honor Health had announced it was putting a primary care medical clinic in Fountain Hills. Also on the healthcare front, the initial phase of the Fountain Hills Medical Center opened near Saguaro and Shea boulevards earlier this year. Plans are moving forward to expand that facility next year.
Smith also cited a number of new businesses that have opened or relocated in the center of town during the pandemic, including retailers such as AutoZone and Pearl Nutrition & Energy, as well as restaurants or cafes including Sipps and Alexander’s and Blossom Kitchen to the west on Shea Blvd.
“We are seeing new residential projects that will be bringing people into the downtown,” Smith said. “There are currently 180 units under construction near the downtown right now. That figures to be about 300 new residents to help these businesses.”
The construction includes The Havenly, 150-plus units on Avenue of the Fountains between La Montana and Westby drives, and new apartment projects on El Lago Blvd. between La Montana and Saguaro and at Gunsight Drive and Saguaro.
Also a draw for visitors is the renovation of the Lakeside Hotel on Saguaro and Paul Nordin Parkway, which is nearing completion.
Fountain Park is also seeing improvements on the horizon with the replacement of playground equipment and the splash pad scheduled to happen over the upcoming fall and winter.
Away from the downtown, Four Peaks Park has seen significant additions and upgrades to amenities over the past couple of years, and Desert Vista Park is slated to receive improvements that include a Mini-Pitch System soccer facility and lighting for the skate park.
There are also pedestrian access improvements underway for the Desert Vista Park area.
Smith said all of this bodes well for Fountain Hills in the future for attracting potential new residents and visitors to the community that can provide a boost to the economy.