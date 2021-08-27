Who’s ready to enjoy a free night's stay at one of Maricopa County’s regional parks?
Starting Oct. 1, the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back its popular Buy One, Get One camping promotion. The promotion allows park visitors who pay the camping fee for one night or more at a participating desert mountain county park to receive one night of equal or lesser value for free during that same stay.
“Fall is the perfect time to gather the family together for a camping trip in a regional park, said R.J. Cardin, Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Director. “The evening temperatures are slightly cooler, and camping trips provide a great opportunity for kids to put down their cell phones and reconnect with nature.”
Cardin suggested families stop by the nature center to pick up a newly-released junior ranger guidebook.
“Once the kids are done with the guidebook, bring them by to cite their pledge with the ranger and pick up their badge,” he said.
To book a camping reservation and receive the free night, contact the parks at 602-506-2930. The promotion will be applied to stays booked between October 1 and November 10, 2021.
There are four participating parks, including McDowell Mountain Regional Park, located north of Fountain Hills.
Nestled in the lower Verde River basin, this park is a desert jewel. The park has 76 developed campsites that are perfect for RV or tent camping.
For more information and restrictions, visit maricopacountyparks.net.