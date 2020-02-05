The Hashknife Pony Express will ride into Fountain Hills on Thursday, Feb. 6, for its annual visit on the route from Holbrook to Scottsdale.
Each January/February for the past 62 years, the old West is brought to life as this elite group of riders thunder across Arizona. The group is part of the Navajo County Sheriff’s Posse.
This year, to mark the Town of Fountain Hills’ 30/50 Celebration, there will be a special event in conjunction with the Pony Express arrival. The 30/50 marks the 30th year of incorporation and the 50th year since the Fountain was first turned on.
This ride is the oldest officially sanctioned Pony Express event in the world. Each rider is sworn as an honorary mail messenger, braving weather, terrain and modern day obstacles to deliver the U.S. mail. Beginning in Holbrook, the horseback mail route covers over 200 miles.
At about 3:30 p.m. the carriers will make their annual ride up Avenue of the Fountains to deliver the mail to the Fountain Hills Post Office. After that the riders will head over to the library/museum parking lot to greet residents. People can welcome them and take photos with the riders and their horses.
Reigning Grace Ranch will be there with some of the ponies they have rescued (see separate story on page 1B). Jim Doeden will sing Western tunes and there will be food trucks and a Western photo booth.
Mayor Ginny Dickey will greet the riders and receive letters that have been sent from around the state congratulating the Town on the 50th anniversary of its world famous fountain.
This is a free event that will last from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Pony Express artwork by Fountain Hills Middle School Students is on display at both the Post Office and L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum through Saturday, Feb. 8.