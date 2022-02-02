The Navajo County Sheriff’s Hashknife Posse makes its annual ride across Arizona this week with its regular stop in Fountain Hills on Thursday, Feb. 3. They are scheduled to arrive at the Post Office at approximately 3 p.m.
In 1957 the Posse started making its annual mail delivery from Holbrook, across the Rim Country through Payson and Fountain Hills to arrive in Scottsdale to kick off the annual Parada del Sol events. They have ridden rain, snow and shine every year since.
Fountain Hills has been a stop on the route for more than 20 years.
The public is invited out to greet the riders at the Post Office and there is usually a good group to cheer they on as they ride up the Avenue.