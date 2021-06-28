The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued a High Pollution Advisory for PM-10 particulate matter for the Greater Phoenix Area for today, Monday, June 28, and for tomorrow, Tuesday, June 29.
This means that forecast weather conditions may result in particulate or dust concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates.
Maricopa County has also issued its air quality restrictions regarding wood burning, the use of commercial landscape blowers and off-road vehicles.
For details on this High Pollution Advisory for Maricopa County, visit the ADEQ internet site at azdeq.gov or call 602-771-2300.