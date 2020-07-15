Voters for the Aug. 4 primary election will have a single polling site in Fountain Hills that will open next week on Wednesday, July 22.
According to Town Clerk Liz Burke, Maricopa County Elections has confirmed that the vote center in Fountain Hills will be at the Plaza Fountainside, 12645 N. Saguaro Blvd. The tentative hours for the location will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The site will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be no other polling sites in town for Election Day.
This information is updated from what was published in the July 1 edition of The Times.
Voting centers differ from regular polling sites as they are open to anyone who is a registered voter in Maricopa County. The site is also available to drop off an early ballot.
Voters on the list to receive an early ballot should have it by now. The county had scheduled the mail to go out on Wednesday, July 8.
The last day to request an early ballot by mail is Friday, July 24, and the last day to put a ballot in the mail to return it to election officials is Wednesday, July 29.
The primary election is a partisan vote. Anyone who is not registered with a recognized party in Arizona will not receive a ballot in the mail even if they are on the permanent early voting list.
Those registered to vote without a party affiliation may vote in the election, but they must request a ballot for a designated party. They may do so by going to the vote center when it opens, or make the request online at the Maricopa County Recorder’s website, recorder.maricopa.gov/elections. The candidates for the non-partisan Town Council election will be printed on all ballots.