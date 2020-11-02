Order forms are now available for the 2020 Live Poinsettia Tree display, a project organized by the Fountain Hills Leadership Academy graduates and I Love Fountain Hills, also known as the Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association (FHCCA).
This year marks the 21st anniversary of the Poinsettia Tree Project in Fountain Hills and the third year it is being organized by Fountain Hills Leadership Academy graduates. Members of the community are invited to purchase a poinsettia plant for this display in honor of a special person or in memory of a loved one who has passed. The names of both the donor and the honoree will be displayed next to the tree, which will be available for viewing the first weekend in December on the Avenue of the Fountains. The tree will be maintained throughout the holiday season by this year’s graduates of the Fountain Hills Leadership Academy.
Poinsettias are $15 each for members of FHCCA or $20 each for non-members. Tax-deductible orders can be placed online at iLoveFountainHills.org beginning Monday, Nov. 2, using credit card or PayPal, or by filling out an order form available at the Fountain Hills Community Center.
Order forms and checks should be mailed to “I Love Fountain Hills,” P.O. Box 18254, Fountain Hills AZ 85269. The order deadline is Sunday, Nov. 22. I Love Fountain Hills/FHCCA is a 501(c)3 organization.