The Town Council voted to approve an amendment to an existing contract the Town has with Playspace Designs, a vendor that provides parts and features used within the Town’s playgrounds and other amenities.
Staff had requested the council add $415,000 to the multi-year agreement. Deputy Town Manager/Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin told the council this request is not seeking additional budget authority. She said the additional funding would be spread over two to five years on an existing agreement.
The Town uses multi-year “not to exceed” contract agreements to obtain favorable pricing for anticipated needs over the time of the contract, usually five years. Goodwin said the contracts do not expand budget authority.
The existing contract with Playspace was used for the equipment installed with the renovation of the Rotary Centennial Splash Pad last year as well as new shade ramadas that were constructed with Four Peaks Park improvements. Goodwin said staff does not anticipate additional expenses will approach the cost of those items. The Town uses Playspace for products needed for routine maintenance and repair on playground and parks equipment. It allows for the Town to maintain equipment in a safe condition to reduce liability. Most of the playground equipment has been updated over the past couple of years and major repairs or improvements are not anticipated.
Goodwin said the requested funding is expected to cover the needs for up to four years.
The council voted 6-1 to approve the contract with Councilman Allen Skillicorn casting the dissenting vote.