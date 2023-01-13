The Town Council voted to approve an amendment to an existing contract the Town has with Playspace Designs, a vendor that provides parts and features used within the Town’s playgrounds and other amenities.

Staff had requested the council add $415,000 to the multi-year agreement. Deputy Town Manager/Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin told the council this request is not seeking additional budget authority. She said the additional funding would be spread over two to five years on an existing agreement.