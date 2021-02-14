The Town Council will hear a staff request to replace playground equipment at Fountain Park as an emergency situation when it meets Tuesday, Feb. 16.
The staff report indicates that in January, a routine inspection identified a safety situation related to severely damaged playground equipment at the park.
The equipment was secured, and efforts began toward repairing damaged equipment. Those cost estimates ranged from $10,000 to $12,000, according to the staff report provided to the council.
It was additionally noted that the playgrounds were installed in 2005 and nearing the 20-year lifetime estimate. This is heavily used equipment and is not likely to remain viable for another five years, according to staff.
“Given the age of the structure, the likelihood of additional failures and the cost of the replacement items, staff recommends foregoing the single item replacement and implementing the full replacement of the play structure,” the staff report states.
They are requesting the council authorize an emergency contract not to exceed $60,000 for the replacement. According to the report, the finance department has determined there to be sufficient funding for the project in the Facility Reserve Fund.
The council will also continue its discussion regarding the sign regulations in the Zoning Ordinance. Development Services Director John Wesley prepared his staff report to address issues and concerns raised at a previous sign discussion in January.
Issues include the construction and materials for A-frame signs, times related to use of temporary signs, temporary signs in the right-of-way, residential directional signs, flags and flagpoles, banners and political signs.
The council will consider an agreement with Precision Sweeping Services, a cooperative purchase with the City of Mesa, for street sweeping services in the Town of Fountain Hills.
Staff is proposing a contract with a cost of $90,000 for the first year, with a renewal option of three additional successive one-year terms for a total of $360,000 for the full term of the agreement.
Mayor Ginny Dickey will have a proclamation declaring March 1, 2021 as COVID-19 Memorial Day. This is a declaration in support of a nationwide designation by the United States Conference of Mayors.
The council will also include a discussion with possible direction to staff based on the proposed bills before the Arizona State Legislature. The council will consider the views of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns in its discussion.
The Town Council meets Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, public participation is invited through email comments, which must be received by 3 p.m. at fh.az.gov/publiccomment on the day of the meeting or Zoom participation. Instructions for participation are included with the agenda packet for the meeting on the town website, fh.az.gov.
The session will be presented live on Cox Channel 11 and will be live streamed at the town’s website.