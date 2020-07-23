Although progress has been hampered by COVID-19, plans for the 15,000 square-foot International Dark Sky Discovery Center (IDSDC) continue to move forward.
Discovery Center President Joe Bill said, “Just last week we received another support statement. It was from Chris Camacho, President and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC) who stated, ‘The International Dark Sky Discovery Center will be a unique regional asset, providing an incredible platform for STEM education and workforce development in Arizona.’”
This adds to the support statements for the project already received from Governor Doug Ducey, ASU President Dr. Michael Crow, Arizona Tourism Executive Director Debbie Johnson, Los Angeles Griffith Observatory Deputy Director Mark Pine, and many more.
Fundraising for this $18 million facility is focused at two levels. Donors contributing $100 to $1,000 become members of the initial Launch Crew and will be recognized on a plaque in the building. Over 50 people have contributed at these levels. These monies primarily support the fundraising expenses associated with securing major seven-figure donors who will bring the project to life, according to Bill.
The common refrain used in fundraising circles when identifying major donors is “Know someone who knows someone.”
“We were just getting close to meeting individuals who could be major donors when the virus surfaced,” said Bill, “and all in-person meetings were put on hold.”
Efforts are now focused on a fundraising relaunch when it is again safe to meet in person.
“We have a professional three-minute video that has just been completed and GPEC has given us some guidance on the preparation of a second short video that is now being worked on,” Bill said. “Both GPEC and the Arizona Office of Tourism have offered to distribute these videos through their social media.
“The good news is that we are prepared to re-introduce an awesome project. We have great architectural renderings, support statements from many leaders in Arizona and beyond, excellent printed and digital support materials, and most importantly, an outstanding Board of Directors guiding the project.”
Town Council member Alan Magazine is a member of the IDSDC Board and serves as a liaison to the Town.
“The IDSDC is an incredible project that will not only significantly benefit Fountain Hills, but the STEM education experiences planned will inspire students throughout the entire region,” Magazine said.
Ted Blank, Vice President of the IDSDC and a NASA Solar System Ambassador adds, “If the IDSDC were in operation this month, we’d be broadcasting live images of the Neowise comet captured by the Dark Sky Observatory. We’d be offering special programs on National Moon Day (July 20) in the Inspiration Theater along with month-long special exhibits to remind some of us and inform younger people of the incredible achievement of landing men on the moon.”
More than 450 people have signed up to receive monthly email updates about this project. To join the mailing list send an email to joebill@darkskycenter.org
Visit darkskycenter.org to learn more about this project.