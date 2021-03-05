The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce’s Spring Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts, which has been rescheduled for April 9-11, is currently on track for its new dates.
The annual art show, which typically takes place the last full three-day weekend in February, was postponed due to local COVID-19 restrictions having to do with special event permits in Fountain Hills.
“We want the public to be reminded that the beloved event is still being planned to take place in April, and we are optimistic that the Avenue and Saguaro Blvd. will be full of wonderful works of art once again,” said Paige Lorentzen, the Chamber’s events and marketing manager.
According to Lorentzen, feedback from the artist community has been positive. As of last week, the show is on track to boast similar vendor numbers as the 2020 Fountain Festival did in November. The Chamber is also working with local Chamber members to provide food options, as well as the possibility to have the VFW beer garden return to the event.
The Fountain Festival will have the same layout and features as the November 2020 show. The event will take place April 9-11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, with the event ending at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Art show booths will be on both sides of the Avenue of the Fountains and Saguaro Blvd. in downtown Fountain Hills. The Fountain Festival will feature approximately 350 artists from all over the country and feature works in the categories of painting, sculpting, metalwork, woodwork, textile design, jewelry and more.
“This event has been taking place for nearly 40 years in Fountain Hills and is a staple in the art and craft community in the Southwest,” Lorentzen added.