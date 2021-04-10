A presentation of the draft Active Transportation Plan for the Town of Fountain Hills is the only item on the agenda for a joint meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Community Services Advisory Commission on Monday, April 12.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall.
Staff has been working with J2 to prepare the plan that addresses non-motor transportation infrastructure in the town. Primarily facilities for pedestrians and bicyclists.
The plan has been posted to the town website, fh.az.gov, for public review and comment. There are no recommendations planned to come out of this session.
Immediately following the joint meeting, the Planning and Zoning Commission will go into a regular session.
The agenda for the regular session includes consideration of a recommendation for a Special Use Permit (SUP) for T-Mobile to modify an existing wireless communications facility at the First Assembly of God Church at 16239 Ironwood Drive.
The commission will also hold a public hearing to establish a Zoning Ordinance section related to public participation in proposed being presented to the town.
Another ordinance under consideration relates to provisions for hospitals in commercial zoning districts.
The commission will also consider an ordinance amendment that will provide for detoxification facilities within commercial zoning districts.
Staff will also present the annual report on the implementation of the General Plan for commission consideration.
The Planning and Zoning Commission meeting is open to the public.