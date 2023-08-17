The Town of Fountain Hills has allowed development of residential units within commercially zoned property with a Special Use Permit (SUP) for a number of years. The objective is to increase population density in commercial areas, particularly the downtown and Shea Boulevard corridor. Generally, the Town Council has approved such requests with some stipulations to accommodate potential issues such as parking.

At its Aug. 14 regular session the Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously (6-0) to approve an SUP for residential use in an area zoned common commercial (C-C) at the north end of Town off Fountain Hills Boulevard near El Pueblo Boulevard and Ivory Drive. This vote was contrary to the recommendation of Town Development Services Director John Wesley.