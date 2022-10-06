The Planning and Zoning Commission will be taking comment from the public on proposed changes to the Zoning Ordinance related to drug and alcohol treatment centers and detoxification facilities.
The Zoning Ordinance does not currently address regulations to allow such businesses to operate in Fountain Hills. What staff is proposing at this time is preliminary. The public input will be evaluated and adjustments to the ordinance may be made prior to P&Z hearing on a recommendation to the Town Council.
In his staff report Development Services Director John Wesley said with no guidance from the ordinance it would be up to staff to determine the most appropriate location and existing regulations to apply to any request that may come forward.
“By acting proactively and taking the time to specifically consider these uses and their potential impacts, the Town can place them in the appropriate zoning district(s) and also place any necessary processes and requirements on them to help ensure their compatibility,” Wesley said.
The proposed draft ordinance to start public discussion includes the following:
*Definitions for detoxification facility, outpatient; detoxification facility, inpatient; substance abuse treatment center; and, substance abuse treatment center, lodging.
*Lists substance abuse treatment center as a use by right in C-2 and C-3.
*Lists detoxification center, outpatient as a use in the C-2 district with approval of a SUP and subject to several conditions.
*Lists detoxification center, outpatient and detoxification center, inpatient as uses in the C-3 district with approval of a SUP and subject to several conditions.
*Lists substance abuse treatment center, lodging as a use in the C-3 district with approval of a SUP and subject to several conditions.
*The ordinance also makes the change in language changing group homes to community residences that was overlooked in the advertisement for the previous change.
Earlier discussions related to this zoning has included discussion on spacing from residential, parks, schools and other areas. Wesley has prepared maps based on certain distance restrictions and finds only a couple of locations in Town that might be appropriate. One is in the C-3 zoning district off Saguaro Boulevard in the area of Colony and Enterprise drives. The second would be a portion of the Four Peaks Plaza on Shea and Saguaro. This siting would be confined to an area near Technology Drive.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet on Monday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. This is a session for public comment.