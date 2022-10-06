The Planning and Zoning Commission will be taking comment from the public on proposed changes to the Zoning Ordinance related to drug and alcohol treatment centers and detoxification facilities.

The Zoning Ordinance does not currently address regulations to allow such businesses to operate in Fountain Hills. What staff is proposing at this time is preliminary. The public input will be evaluated and adjustments to the ordinance may be made prior to P&Z hearing on a recommendation to the Town Council.