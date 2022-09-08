The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet on Monday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall.
The commission will hear a request for a zoning change for a business at 17205 Shea Boulevard. The request is to amend the zoning from C-1 to C-2 to allow for an indoor shooting range. Commission members will consider a recommendation to the Town Council.
The commission will also discuss three potential zoning text amendments. Those include continued discussion regarding language to address detoxification facilities and treatment centers, continued discussion regarding possible amendments to parking regulations and begin discussion on chapter 2 of the Zoning Ordinance starting with the section regarding Special Use Permits.
No action will be taken regarding these items, the discussion is to allow the commission to comment and provide direction to staff.
The Planning and Zoning Commission meeting is open to the public.